World Ultimatum: "Surrender by 12:00, if you don't..." Russia's Ministry of Defense addressed the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, setting an ultimatum. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

"We are addressing all soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries - with the cynical attitude of the Kyiv authorities, an unenviable fate awaits you. Do not question your destiny, but make the only right decision to cease fire and surrender now, wherever you might be, at every place your patrons made you fight for the idea of Nazism", the Russian Ministry said.



The statement further states that the Russian Federation guarantees everyone who lays down their arms and surrenders that all norms of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War will be respected, as was the case with Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered earlier in Mariupol.



"The Russian Armed Forces have proposed to Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries who are in 'Azovstal' in Mariupol to surrender at 12.00 Moscow time," said the head of the Russian Defense Management Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.



"Having in mind the catastrophic situation in the metallurgical plant 'Azovstal', as well as for humanitarian reasons, the Russian Armed Forces once again offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to stop all hostilities and lay down their weapons from 12:00," Mizintsev said at the briefing.



"Those who lay down their arms will be guaranteed life. From 13:00 Moscow time, permanent communication will be established between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for the purpose of exchanging information. A silence regime will be announced on both sides in half an hour. Once the readiness to introduce a regime of silence is confirmed, Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries should leave without weapons and ammunition. This process will last for two hours, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. Moscow time," the message reads.