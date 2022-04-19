World 0

MiG-29 shot down; Putin signed; The attack on "Azovstal" plant launched

Fifty-fifth day of the special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this morning that the Russian forces have launched an offensive along the entire front line in the south and east of Ukraine.

It is stated that the efforts of the Russian forces are focused on capturing Mariupol and reaching the administrative border of the Kherson region, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Last night, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemned, as he stated, "the continuous indiscriminate attacks of the Russian armed forces on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine."

Britain will soon send Stormer HVM armored vehicles to Ukraine, British media report.

Russia is preparing lawsuits for the return of international reserves.

Russian air defense systems in the Malinovka region shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced. Also, two Point-U missiles were intercepted in the districts of Petropolis and Malaya Kamishevahi.

Putin signed a decree on the decoration of members of the brigade that operated in Bucha

EPA-EFE OLEG PETRASYUK/Ilustracija

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin decorated the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade, which operated in Bucha.

"Putin signed a decree on the decoration of members of the brigade because of their 'heroism and perseverance, as well as determination and courage'," the Kremlin said.

Blockade of the Kaliningrad region - impossible

The blockade of the Kaliningrad region is impossible, because planes fly on neutral routes, and water traffic connects the region with the rest of Russia, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov, told Sputnik. As Alikhanov adds, the disruption of railway traffic through Kaliningrad does not benefit European neighbors.

