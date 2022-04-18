World Mariupol under siege: Destruction of the city released; "Another step towards the EU" Fifty-fourth day of the special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine. The fighting in Mariupol does not stop. Source: B92 Monday, April 18, 2022 | 18:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Putin held an emergency meeting because of Russia's economy. He noted that the country has survived a severe blow due to sanctions.



President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, believes that the West should respond to sanctions against the entire banking system of Russia due to its attempt to introduce a ruble zone in the territories it has occupied in the south of Ukraine.

Lugansk region

Exclusive footage of the fight from inside the armored personnel carrier during the suppression of mortar positions of the Azov National Battalion

Russians managed to encircle Mariupol, said the founder and first commander of the Azov regiment, Andriy Biletsky

There is a really difficult situation with food, drinking water, but the biggest problem is weapons... Heavy weapons, anti-tank weapons, the situation with them is quite difficult... It is planned that Mariupol will be one of the main outposts on the front line, but it was not planned for it to be surrounded", Biletsky said.

Zelenski submits completed questionnaire: "Another step towards the EU"

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, handed over a completed questionnaire to the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Mathias Masika, for obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership. "We have taken another step towards the EU. The people of Ukraine are united to feel part of Europe. I am sure we will succeed," Zelensky said.

The city in the area of Lugansk was destroyed by constant air strikes and enemy artillery shelling, the video was published by the Ukrainian Telegram channels

Still in the midst of the fight in Mariupol

Vladimir Putin at a meeting on economic issues