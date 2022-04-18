World The end? The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden has scheduled a Global COVID Summit for May 12, the AFP agency reported. Source: B92 Monday, April 18, 2022 | 15:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE FILIPPO VENEZIA

According to the White House, a decision should be made at the summit to chart an end to the coronavirus pandemic in the world, along with starting making a plan for future similar challenges.



The World Health Organization said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of people suffering from COVID has exceeded 500 million, and the number of deaths reached almost 6.2 million.



WHO statistics are based on official data from countries.



Most cases were registered in the United States - close to 80 million, followed by 43 million in India, 30 in Brazil, 26.5 million in France and 23.1 million in Germany.