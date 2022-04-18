World 0

Kadyrov: "We will finish one of these days"

Leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, estimated that everything would be over for Zelensky in a few days.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA/EFE/ ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/
EPA/EFE/ ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/

"I read that Zelensky expressed his readiness to fight for 10 years. We don't have that much time, we will finish with you these days," Kadyrov said in an audio recording published on the Telegram of the President of Chechnya, RIA Novosti reports.

Kadyrov recommended that Zelensky go, as he said, "to his older brother Biden and shake hands", alluding to the situation in which the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, found himself last week.

Namely, after he finished his speech in North Carolina, he turned to the right and extended his hand for a handshake, although there was no one near him.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The order came: "Shoot everyone"

The regime in Kyiv has banned negotiations on surrender in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said today.

World Sunday, April 17, 2022 18:55 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

"It sank? They have more capacities at sea"

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby believes that the incident with the Russian warship "Moscow" will affect Russia's military potential at sea in the short term.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:50 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

What if he wins?

Mikhail Kasyanov, who was Russia's prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2004, told CNN that Putin definitely poses a threat to NATO.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:39 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Resolution adopted: Genocide

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:27 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
page 1 of 46 go to page