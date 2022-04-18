World Kadyrov: "We will finish one of these days" Leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, estimated that everything would be over for Zelensky in a few days. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 18, 2022 | 09:06 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/

"I read that Zelensky expressed his readiness to fight for 10 years. We don't have that much time, we will finish with you these days," Kadyrov said in an audio recording published on the Telegram of the President of Chechnya, RIA Novosti reports.



Kadyrov recommended that Zelensky go, as he said, "to his older brother Biden and shake hands", alluding to the situation in which the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, found himself last week.



Namely, after he finished his speech in North Carolina, he turned to the right and extended his hand for a handshake, although there was no one near him.