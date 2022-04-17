World 0

The order came: "Shoot everyone"

The regime in Kyiv has banned negotiations on surrender in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said today.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Konashenkov adds that the regime in Kyiv has ordered the shooting of anyone who wants to surrender.

According to him, in the former metallurgical plant "Azovstal", together with the Ukrainian forces, about 400 foreign mercenaries were blocked, most of whom are citizens of European countries, and there are also citizens of Canada, Izvestia writes.

Russia's Ministry of Defense previously proposed to the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

What if he wins?

Mikhail Kasyanov, who was Russia's prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2004, told CNN that Putin definitely poses a threat to NATO.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:39 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Resolution adopted: Genocide

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:27 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
page 1 of 46 go to page