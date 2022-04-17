World The order came: "Shoot everyone" The regime in Kyiv has banned negotiations on surrender in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said today. Source: Tanjug Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 18:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Konashenkov adds that the regime in Kyiv has ordered the shooting of anyone who wants to surrender.



According to him, in the former metallurgical plant "Azovstal", together with the Ukrainian forces, about 400 foreign mercenaries were blocked, most of whom are citizens of European countries, and there are also citizens of Canada, Izvestia writes.



Russia's Ministry of Defense previously proposed to the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender.