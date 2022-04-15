World 0

Russia has released important information - destruction?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the destruction of "nationalist battalions" is the main task of the military operation in Ukraine.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File
"The most important thing is to get rid of those nationalist battalions in Ukraine. The operation continues and the tasks that have been set are well known. They must be realized and they will be. There is no doubt," Peskov told reporters, Kommersant reports.

"As for the places where nationalist battalions do such things, fierce battles are being fought. They will be destroyed," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the goal was "to help the people in Donbas", as well as the complete demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the goal of the Russian operation in Ukraine was to end US hegemony and prevent complete domination of the USA in the world.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the most important task was the liberation of Donbas.

