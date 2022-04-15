World 0

Resolution adopted: Genocide

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people.

The rationale says: "The actions committed by the Russian armed forces are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development."

This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the Russian armed forces during the last phase of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, with the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement, as CNN reports.

The statement also cites mass atrocities, deliberate killing of civilians and forced relocation of children to Russian territory, as some of the actions of Russian forces that represent genocide, American television specifies.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joseph Biden called the crimes taking place in Ukraine "genocide", but added that his remark was not a legal qualification, CNN reports.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

What if he wins?

Mikhail Kasyanov, who was Russia's prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2004, told CNN that Putin definitely poses a threat to NATO.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:39 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Greece rejects Ukraine

Greece has announced that it will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons, the Russian portal Segodnya reports on its Telegram.

World Thursday, April 14, 2022 14:45 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BELTES
page 1 of 45 go to page