World Resolution adopted: Genocide The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 15, 2022 | 09:27

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people.



The rationale says: "The actions committed by the Russian armed forces are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development."



This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the Russian armed forces during the last phase of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, with the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement, as CNN reports.



The statement also cites mass atrocities, deliberate killing of civilians and forced relocation of children to Russian territory, as some of the actions of Russian forces that represent genocide, American television specifies.



Earlier this week, U.S. President Joseph Biden called the crimes taking place in Ukraine "genocide", but added that his remark was not a legal qualification, CNN reports.