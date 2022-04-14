World Belarus opened fire; Combat helicopters entered Russia; Village shelled and evacuated Lithuania: Exclude Russia and Belarus from the IMF and the World Bank Source: B92 Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 18:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP

Belarusian border guards shot down a drone on the border with Lithuania, which was flying towards the territory of Belarus.



This was announced on Thursday by the State Border Committee of Belarus, as TASS reported.



"In order to prevent the violation of the airspace and suppress illegal activities, the border guards opened fire on the air target. As a result, the quadcopter was shot down," the Belarusian agency said on a Telegram.

Lithuania: Exclude Russia and Belarus from the IMF and the World Bank

Gabrijelus Landsbergis; Foto: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė asked the G7 member countries to urgently terminate the membership of Russia and Belarus in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



The ministers stated that the abolition of membership in Russia and Belarus will deprive them of the opportunity to use special rights to loans in the International Monetary Fund, reports Sputnik.



They emphasized that, although the World Bank has limited operations in Russia and Belarus since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, it is necessary to take even stricter sanctions against these countries.

Missile strike in Chernigov

Russia: Residents of two villages in the Belgorod region have been evacuated

Residents of two villages in the Belgorod region, which are located in the border zone with Ukraine, have been temporarily evacuated for security reasons, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced today.



In order to ensure security, the locals were temporarily evacuated from the villages of Bezymeno and Spodaryusheno. They are safe, under the supervision of the district chief. I hope they will be able to return to their homes as soon as possible. Both villages are now under additional protection, including officers of the Volunteer National Guard and the Cossacks", Gladkov wrote on the Telegram, reports the TASS agency.



"Today there was unrest in the Grayvoronsky District. Ukraine shelled the village of Spodaryushino. There were no casualties among the civilian population. There is no destruction of housing and social facilities," Gladkov said.



A high level of terrorist threat was declared in the Belgorod region on April 11.

Ukrainian helicopters entered Russian airspace

Two Ukrainian combat helicopters entered the airspace of Russia and carried out at least six air attacks on residential buildings in the Bryansk region, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced.