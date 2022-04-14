World Greece rejects Ukraine Greece has announced that it will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons, the Russian portal Segodnya reports on its Telegram. Source: B92 Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 14:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BELTES

According to Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, sending large quantities of weapons to Ukraine could weaken Greece's defense, especially on the islands.



Greece, by the way, sent two transport planes to Ukraine earlier, as part of the military assistance aid-package.



The Kalashnikov assault rifles were also part of that shipment, the anti-aircraft missile system reports.