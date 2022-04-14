World Ministry of the Interior made a statement on the arrest of Darko Šarić The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia issued a statement on the occasion of the arrest of Darko Šarić. Source: B92 Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

A statement from the Ministry of the Interior reads that, in addition to Šarić, 5 other people were arrested, who are suspected of being members of an organized criminal group.



Members of this criminal group operated in the territory of the Republic of Serbia, Europe and South America. The other members are being intensively searched for. They were arrested in an international operation coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.



They are charged with committing criminal acts of association for committing criminal acts, aggravated murder, illicit production and distribution of narcotics, illicit production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosives, causing general danger and abuse of office.



The suspects have been detained for up to 48 hours, and they will be brought to the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, along with a criminal report. Strong police forces blocked the street where Darko Šarić's villa is located. The news reports that Darko Šarić is being linked to the organization of the murder of members of the Skaljar clan, Alen Kožar and Damir Hodžić, in Corfu.



Šarić did all the work with five phones, two of which were satellite and sky applications, while he was still in custody. The entire communication was removed from the Sky platform, and according to unofficial information, it is about organizing certain murders on the territory of Serbia and Montenegro.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

In addition to Šarić, Uros Misic, a Red Star fan, was arrested in Belgrade today, as "Novosti" reports. They add that his arrest is connected to the arrest of Darko Šarić. In addition to him, Šarić's lawyer, Dejan Lazarevic, who is the legal representative of Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljkovic, was also arrested. The media also state that members of the Ministry of the Interior were arrested, as well as a judge of the Court of Appeals. Danilo Odovic and Dusko Mirkovic were among the newly arrested.