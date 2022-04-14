World Scandalous documents disclosed: "Putin was right" Efraim Zuroff, the Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, denounced Canadian troops for training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Source: RT; Vostok.rs Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 11:46 Tweet Share FOTO: Profimedia

The director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel denounced Canadian troops for training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine, saying Ottawa has a responsibility to prevent such things from happening. "The Canadian government has not paid due attention," Zuroff told Citizen of Ottawa. However, the Canadian military has denied any obligation to screen participants in the training.



“The Government of Canada did not exercise due diligence” Ephraim Zuroff told Citizen of Ottawa on Wednesday. “Defence Canada has an obligation to know exactly who they are training.”



Zuroff, however, insists that it is the responsibility of the Canadian Ministry of Defense to know exactly who the trainees are. “There is no doubt that there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine in various forms, whether in the Azov Regiment or other organizations,” he added.



His comments followed a report by Radio Canada on Monday that in November 2020, Canadian troops were photographed training members of the Azov Regiment, as well as at least one soldier with the identification marks of the SS division “Galicia”, Ukrainian unit that fought on the side of the Nazis in World War II.



The Canadian military has acknowledged the authenticity of the photographs, according to the Ottawa Citizen. However, the Canadian Forces (CAF) have denied that they are required to test the soldiers they train.



Ukraine is responsible for checking its personnel, Captain Veronik Saburin told the newspaper. All Canadian military personnel training Ukrainian military personnel were informed on how to recognize insignia “associated with right-wing extremism” and if they suspected such links or “racist views” trainees will be removed. However, “There is no burden of proof on CAF to demonstrate this beyond a reasonable doubt", Saburin said.



The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has openly supported Ukraine since February 24, when Russia sent troops to the neighboring country on a mission “demilitarize and denazify” government in Kyiv. Since then, governments and the media in the West have also begun to insist that allegations of “Azov” and other paOlx Pracas of the Ukrainian army that sympathized with the Nazis, there were “Russian disinformation”.



“This is far from Russian propaganda,” Zuroff told Citizen. “These people are neo-Nazis. There is an element of the ultra-right in Ukraine, and it is absurd to ignore it.”



Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars ($794 million) to train Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup, when Western-backed nationalists toppled the country’s democratically elected government. The neo-Nazis were the tool of the regime change operation, and the Azov Battalion was subsequently used to quell dissent.



According to Citizen, Canada’s Joint Task Force Ukraine held a briefing in 2017 noting that “Several members of Azov called themselves Nazis.”