World "NATO, you are playing with fire in Odessa" By opening a secret base near Odessa for monitoring the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, NATO is "playing with fire", Russian experts believe. Source: Sputnik Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 09:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

According to Sputnik, Romanian mercenaries are engaged in the NATO secret base, whose main task is to prevent the amphibious landing of Russian troops in the Odessa region, and the Russian base is therefore a legitimate military target.



The secret base can be considered "eyes and ears" of NATO on the Black Sea coast, says military expert Andrej Golovatyuk, emphasizing that the Russian Armed Forces will find a way to neutralize that facility, so as not to harm the Russian fleet.



"In principle, every NATO facility is theoretically dangerous. In that base near Odessa, they collect intelligence and transmit that information for further use. Therefore, the existence of such a facility is undesirable. It is most likely some kind of small facility, consisting of several, say, vehicles or devices for monitoring the movement of Russian ships in the Black Sea", says the expert, commenting on the sources of Sputnik, who claims that in the suburbs of Odessa, a port city in the south Ukraine, a secret NATO base with equipment is located, that allows to determine the exact coordinates of any ship in the Black Sea within a radius of 200 kilometers.



According to the source, the main experts hired in that base are members of the Romanian private military company "Nordstarsupport Group". In addition to preventing the amphibious landing of the Russian army, this secret NATO base has the task of informing the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the coordinates of Russian warships in order to direct Ukrainian anti-ship missiles at them.

The truth about the Russian landing in Odessa

Commenting on the findings that the task of Romanian mercenaries is to prevent amphibious landings, Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin says that the big question is whether Russian landings in the Odessa region are planned at all, given that all approaches to the area are mined by Ukrainian mines which are being thrown even in the waters of the Black Sea not far from Odessa.



"As many as 420 floating sea mines have been thrown into the water and some of them are in the Black Sea, while several have been found in Turkey and Romania and have already been deactivated. Our sailors deactivated them. In addition, the coast was mined. So, the question is whether the Russian troops will land on the coast near Odessa, because no one knows what plans the General Staff of the Russian Federation has", says Litovkin.



Litovkin also points out that every foreign base on Ukrainian soil, including this one in the suburbs of Odessa, will always be a legitimate target for destruction by the Russian Federation.



As for members of the Romanian private military company, these mercenaries have also become a target for the Russian army, just as Ukrainian forces have encamped near the Azovstal steel plant and all foreign instructors and mercenaries who have been hiding there became a target", says the expert.

An attempt to intimidate Russia

Litovkin estimates that NATO is investing additional forces and efforts to monitor the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with the goal of "intimidating and alarming Russia".



"They are already monitoring all ships in the Black Sea from bases in Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, and they also have satellites. In addition, there is an international system that monitors all ships and aircraft in the world, so the opening of additional advertising bases for NATO, to show that NATO is not asleep, that NATO is strengthening forces against "aggressive Russia", etc. So, this is just a demonstration of the importance of NATO, and in fact, that Alliance is a U.S. tool for controlling Europe. Or, in other words, it is a noose around the neck of Europe, with the help of which the USA manages the Old Continent", Litovkin concluded.