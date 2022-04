World Mariupol is going to fall? Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the seaport of Mariupol is now under their control. Source: index.hr Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 22:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Defense and security analyst Professor Michael Clark gave the analysis to Sky News.



As he stated, that is "completely credible" and that it is "almost certainly" true.



He believes that Mariupol will probably fall "in a few hours, not days" and that a dramatic development could happen overnight.