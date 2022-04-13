World "Putin is clear about his intentions; It will be bloody" On the occasion of his recent visit to Moscow, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nechamer pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is very clear in his goals. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 17:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Asked whether Putin was still rational, Nechamer said that he "did not get the impression that the Russian president was not mentally healthy" for the German Internet content "Pioneer". He also said that the Russian president is completely guided by the logic of war.



He said that the goal of his visit was to confront Putin with the events in Ukraine, crimes, and to point out how important humanitarian corridors are. Asked what Putin's motives for the war were, he said that Russia was defending its security interests in eastern Ukraine.



He pointed out that Putin told him about the injustice towards the Russians in eastern Ukraine and that he thought he was right, and that he was unjustifiably criticized by the West.



As for Putin's goal, Nechamer said that from what he heard from the head of the Russian state, it was primarily the east of Ukraine, in order to establish some kind of security line to the Russian Federation.



"It will now obviously be implemented by all military means. He withdrew the troops from Kyiv and regrouped them. He seems to be placing them behind the backs of Ukrainian forces, which are on the line of contact. That clash will be especially bloody, because the Ukrainians also know what the Russian side intends. That means we have to count on the worst in the region", he said.



Nechamer said that they ended the conversation by reiterating to Putin that the war must end.