World Growing number of infected people In Shanghai, authorities call for measure adherence Authorities in Shanghai, China, warned today that anyone who violates the strict rules of lockdown due to COVID-19 will be treated rigorously. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 10:55

At the same time, they called on the population to defend their city because the number of new cases exceeds 25.000.



The city police announced the restrictions that are in force for the majority of 25 million inhabitants and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart and work together for an early victory," Reuters reports.



"Those who violate these provisions will be treated strictly in accordance with the law by the public security authorities. And if the violation is a criminal offense, they will be investigated in accordance with the law," the statement said.



The city is under a lot of pressure in an attempt to stop the biggest Chinese epidemic of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, and police in Shanghai have banned cars, except those involved in epidemic prevention or transporting people in need of emergency medical care.



Authorities have warned all residents, millions of whom are locked in their homes and are struggling to obtain necessary daily necessities, not to spread false information or falsify travel passes or other written approvals.



Shanghai reported 25.141 new asymptomatic cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 22.348 the day before, and symptomatic cases also jumped to 1.189 cases compared to yesterday's 994, city officials said, according to Reuters.