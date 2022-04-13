World The end: They surrendered 1.026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in Mariupol, Major General of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, stated. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

1.026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in Mariupol, confirmed the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov.



"In the city of Mariupol, in the area of the Ilyich metallurgical plant (Illich Iron & Steel Works), as a result of successful offensive operations of the Russian armed forces and police units of the Donetsk People's Republic, 1.026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms," Konashenkov said.



According to him, 47 women are among those who surrendered. Among them are 151 wounded and they were given first aid, after which they were transferred to the city hospital in Mariupol.



Earlier, the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that more than 1.000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in Mariupol.



On Tuesday, dramatic recordings of Ukrainian marines came from Mariupol, and according to media reports, they were left without ammunition. Also, a group of them published a video in which they announced that they had no choice and that they had to surrender.



They also said that Russian troops surrounded the city and that only the group "Azov" remained to defend the city.