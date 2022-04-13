World Zelensky: How is everything going according to plan? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Moscow's claims that the war against his country was going as planned. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 09:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Zelensky inquired how President Vladimir Putin could approve such a plan, which includes a large number of Russian victims.



Putin said yesterday that the "special operation in Ukraine", which has "clear and noble goals", is going according to plan and with minimal losses, and according to the latest data from Moscow announced on March 25, 1.351 soldiers have been killed since the start of the military operation, while Ukraine claims that the actual number of Russian victims is close to 20.000, Reuters reports.



Russia has once again announced that their so-called 'special operation' is allegedly going according to plan. But, to be honest, no one in the world understands how such a plan could have been accepted at all. How could a plan have been accepted if it envisions death of the tens of thousands of its own soldiers in just over a month of war? Who could approve such a plan?", Zelensky said in a video address.



Zelensky also asked "how many dead Russian soldiers would be acceptable to Putin", citing a range of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of victims, and compared that Moscow had lost more people in 48 days since the start of the war in Ukraine than in the ten-year war in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989".



"We must understand that not all Russian tanks are stuck in the fields, that not all enemy soldiers are fleeing from the battlefield, and that not all those recruits do not know how to hold weapons properly," Zelensky emphasized.



He added that this did not mean that Ukrainians "should be afraid of them" and that "the achievements of the Ukrainian army should not be diminished", according to the British agency.