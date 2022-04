World Shock in Germany: More than 170.000 newly infected Germany has confirmed 176.303 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases announced. Source: Blic Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 09:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The report states that 361 people have died from COVID-19 since yesterday, which increased the total number to 132.378 dead.



Germany has recorded more than 23 million infections since the outburst of the epidemic, Blic reported.