Chaos on Brooklyn streets: A man with a gas mask wounded several people VIDEO / PHOTO
A police chase is underway for a man with a gas mask dressed in an orange vest worn by builders, after an explosion and a shooting in the subway in Brooklyn.Source: B92
New York police said that they were looking for that man after "the massacre in train R at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 8.30 a.m." local time, the Daily Mail reported.
Witnesses say that he is an African-American, but this information has not been confirmed yet.
The New York Fire Department said that 13 people were injured and that they were taken to hospitals.
Two people are reportedly in serious condition.
Horrible images from the scene of the attack show bloodied victims and ambulance vehicles.
A massive police response is underway at a subway station in Sunset Park, #Brooklyn.. unconfirmed reports of an explosion ..several people shot. Ambulances have responded .The incident happened at the 4th Avenue and 36th Street Station. #NewYorkhttps://t.co/CU3DKzcwI2— Danial Suri (@SuriDanial) April 12, 2022
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Several people shot and multiple explosives found at New York City subway station#Brooklyn l #NY— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) April 12, 2022
Police confirm explosive devices are present at the 36th Street station. Several people are down. Trains are being halted.
More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/9HFIY2SSOP
🚨 Breaking 🚨 #Brooklyn subway shooting pic.twitter.com/0J2kcy0rXP— Malcom Boyce (@MeetMalcom) April 12, 2022
Former NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone joins @CNNnewsroom to discuss the subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York where there are currently 13 injured and at least 5 shot. For live updates: https://t.co/s7flP955tu pic.twitter.com/bikOO1TiSB— CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2022