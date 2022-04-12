World 0

Chaos on Brooklyn streets: A man with a gas mask wounded several people VIDEO / PHOTO

A police chase is underway for a man with a gas mask dressed in an orange vest worn by builders, after an explosion and a shooting in the subway in Brooklyn.

New York police said that they were looking for that man after "the massacre in train R at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 8.30 a.m." local time, the Daily Mail reported.

Witnesses say that he is an African-American, but this information has not been confirmed yet.

The New York Fire Department said that 13 people were injured and that they were taken to hospitals.

Two people are reportedly in serious condition.

Horrible images from the scene of the attack show bloodied victims and ambulance vehicles.

