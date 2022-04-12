World Chaos on Brooklyn streets: A man with a gas mask wounded several people VIDEO / PHOTO A police chase is underway for a man with a gas mask dressed in an orange vest worn by builders, after an explosion and a shooting in the subway in Brooklyn. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 18:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York police said that they were looking for that man after "the massacre in train R at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 8.30 a.m." local time, the Daily Mail reported.



Witnesses say that he is an African-American, but this information has not been confirmed yet.



The New York Fire Department said that 13 people were injured and that they were taken to hospitals.



Two people are reportedly in serious condition.



Horrible images from the scene of the attack show bloodied victims and ambulance vehicles.

A massive police response is underway at a subway station in Sunset Park, #Brooklyn.. unconfirmed reports of an explosion ..several people shot. Ambulances have responded .The incident happened at the 4th Avenue and 36th Street Station. #NewYorkhttps://t.co/CU3DKzcwI2 — Danial Suri (@SuriDanial) April 12, 2022