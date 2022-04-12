World German message to Serbia: You will have to Serbia must support EU foreign policy, including sanctions, if it wants to become an EU member, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Source: vostok.rs Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 14:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

"The same goes for other countries in the Western Balkans, which these days have made it clear that they are tying their future, their security to the European Union. Most therefore adhere to European sanctions. That is why I want to draw attention to some countries, such as Serbia", she told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.



According to her, "if someone would like to become a member of the European Union, which Serbia wants, then it is of utmost importance to support the foreign policy of the European Union in such moments and support appropriate sanctions," the portal Vostok.rs reported.