World It is unclear why the recommendation grew into a "leave" command The U.S. State Department has ordered staff who do not perform priority tasks to leave the consulate in Shanghai, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 09:03

The State Department said on Friday that non-priority staff could leave the consulate voluntarily, but it is not known why the recommendation turned into an order on Monday, Reuters reports.



One of the most controversial epidemiological measures in Shanghai was the mandatory separation of children tested positive for COVID-19 from their parents, but since then the authorities have made some concessions, and the State Department mentioned in a statement on Monday the risk of separating children from their parents.



Shanghai is currently battling the worst COVID-19 epidemic in China, since the virus first appeared in Wuhan in late 2019.



Some residents of the city left their homes today, for the first time in more than two weeks, as authorities take tentative steps to ease the quarantine imposed by COVID-19. Shanghai announced on Monday that more than 7.000 housing units have been classified as low-risk areas after 14 days of not reporting new infections, and the district authorities are announcing which of the individual settlements may be open, according to the British agency.



City health authorities said at a press conference that residents from lower risk zones known as "prevention areas" are still under control and will have to respect strict measures of social distancing. As the economy is under increasing pressure, efforts are being made in Shanghai to reopen hypermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies, but non-vital businesses will remain suspended, authorities said.



Shanghai recorded 22.348 new asymptomatic cases of coronavirus on April 11, which is less than 25.173 cases recorded the day before, while there were 994 confirmed symptomatic cases, compared to 914 on Sunday, according to Reuters.