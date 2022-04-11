World Joining NATO in the summer? Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer, writes the British newspaper "Times", referring to their sources. Source: vostok.rs Monday, April 11, 2022 | 10:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

According to unnamed U.S. officials, the two countries' membership in the alliance has become a "topic of discussions and numerous meetings" in talks between NATO foreign ministers. Finland is expected to submit the request in June, followed by Sweden.



European diplomats interviewed by the paper said both countries would expand NATO's capabilities, especially in the area of intelligence gathering and as part of strengthening the air force. According to one of the diplomats, Sweden and Finland will be "real players" in the bloc, the Vostok.rs portal reported.



Earlier, the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that he did not consider the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO an existential threat to Russia.



Finland and Sweden have begun discussing the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality policy and joining NATO in the background of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the alliance would be glad to see Finland and Sweden in its ranks and give them the opportunity to join quickly.



NATO expects Sweden and Finland to make their own decisions on possible membership in the coming "months and weeks," U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, said. She added that the United States would welcome the decision of these countries to join.