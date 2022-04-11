World 0

Mass grave near Kyiv; Kadyrov: Russian forces launch an offensive throughout Ukraine

Today marks the 47th day of the war in Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, said early this morning that Russian forces would launch an offensive, not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Sirens for air strikes have sounded throughout Ukraine, including the regions of Lviv, Kyiv, the Dnieper and Zaporozhye, local media reported.

NATO has announced a change in strategy in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian "war balance sheet"

Austrian Chancellor with Putin today

Mass grave in Buzova

A mass grave was found in the village of Buzova, in the Kyiv region, in which civilians killed by the Russian army were buried, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko announced on the Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He claims that eyewitnesses say that there is a burning car nearby, in which a 17-year-old teenager burned alive.

Local authorities believe that at least 50 locals were killed.

Kadyrov announces a broad offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine

"There will be an offensive, not only in Mariupol, but also in other places, towns and villages," Kadyrov said in a video published on his Telegram channel, Reuters reports.

He announced that Lugansk and Donetsk would be liberated first, and then Kyiv and all other cities.

"I assure you: no part won will be returned," said Kadyrov, who often described himself as "infantryman" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that there should be no doubt about the conquest of Kyiv.

