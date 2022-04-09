World Zelensky: "Our task is to end the war as soon as possible" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the public tonight and said that the visit of Boris Johnson showed that there are no obstacles to freedom. Source: B92 Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 22:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"The task of our anti-war coalition is to end the war started by Russia as soon as possible. Free the country from invaders. And to guarantee the security of Ukraine, and thus the security of democracy and freedom of the people of Eastern Europe," Zelensky said.



"He talked with Boris Johnson about what help the United Kingdom will provide to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The British are ready to take over the patronage over the restoration of Kyiv and the Kyiv region," he added.



"Austria, together with its EU partners, will continue the policy of sanctions against Russia until there is a real restoration of security in our region. Austria has handed over fire and rescue vehicles, other equipment and fuel to Ukraine," Zelensky said.



"One of the most revered saints of Sophia of Kyiv will return to Ukraine - the icon of St. Nicholas, the first miraculous icon of Russia," he said.



"As part of the global 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign, we have raised more than $ 10 billion to help our people. For Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes because of Russia's war against Ukraine," he said.