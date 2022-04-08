World 0

It's confirmed: S-300 transferred

Slovakia has confirmed that Ukraine has been given the S-300 anti-aircraft system. Czech news portal "Novini" previously announced that it was done secretly.

Source: B92, Sputnik, Beta
Share
Foto: Shutterstok/Andrey 69
Foto: Shutterstok/Andrey 69

Shortly afterwards, the Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger spoke up, saying that his country had donated its S-300 air defense system to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.

Today, Heger, together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell, went on a visit to Kyiv, and the goal of the visit is to show support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

"The Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us. It is our duty to help, instead of remaining inactive and deaf to the loss of human lives under Russian aggression," Heger wrote on Twitter today.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The Russian MiG-31 crashed

A Russian MiG-31 fighter crashed in the Leningrad region in the northwest of Russia, and the crew catapulted, the press service of the military sector stated.

World Friday, April 8, 2022 14:14 Comments: 0
Foto: Shutterstok/aarrows

This will aggravate divisions

Preparation of the resolution on the suspension of Russia's membership in the UNHRC wasn't transparent, says Chinese Foreign Policy spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

World Friday, April 8, 2022 10:50 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/John Minchillo

China explained everything

China believes that the loss of balance in European security is the main cause of the Ukrainian crisis, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

World Friday, April 8, 2022 09:09 Comments: 0
Alan/Depositphotos
page 1 of 41 go to page