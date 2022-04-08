World It's confirmed: S-300 transferred Slovakia has confirmed that Ukraine has been given the S-300 anti-aircraft system. Czech news portal "Novini" previously announced that it was done secretly. Source: B92, Sputnik, Beta Friday, April 8, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Andrey 69

Shortly afterwards, the Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger spoke up, saying that his country had donated its S-300 air defense system to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.



Today, Heger, together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell, went on a visit to Kyiv, and the goal of the visit is to show support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.



"The Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us. It is our duty to help, instead of remaining inactive and deaf to the loss of human lives under Russian aggression," Heger wrote on Twitter today.