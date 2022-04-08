World The Russian MiG-31 crashed A Russian MiG-31 fighter crashed in the Leningrad region in the northwest of Russia, and the crew catapulted, the press service of the military sector stated. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 8, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/aarrows

As it was stated, the aircraft crashed during the training flight.



The crew catapulted and three Mi-8 helicopters were sent in search, reports the TASS agency.



The plane crashed in an uninhabited area and no damage was caused to the ground, the press service added.



According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction.