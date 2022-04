World Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early this morning. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 8, 2022 | 11:19 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Von der Leyen and Borrell left for Kyiv last night by train from Przemyśl, Poland, about 13 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.



Von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.