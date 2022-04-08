World This will aggravate divisions Preparation of the resolution on the suspension of Russia's membership in the UNHRC wasn't transparent, says Chinese Foreign Policy spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 8, 2022 | 10:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/John Minchillo

He said that there were no consultations of all member states, and such an approach will only worsen the discord within the Council.



He estimated that such an approach would only deepen the rift between the member states, increase the contradictions between the parties and add fuel to the fire, RIA Novosti reports.



Zhao stressed that this would not contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and peace talks.



He added that China opposes the politicization of human rights issues and is against using that issue to put pressure on other countries. China strongly opposes the politicization of human rights issues, double standards and confrontation on human rights issues, the Chinese diplomat pointed out.



Yesterday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution suspending the participation of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council, due to its military intervention in Ukraine.



The resolution received a two-thirds majority of those voting, minus abstentions, in the 193-member Assembly, with 93 nations voting in favour and 24 against.



Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Vietnam, were among those who voted against.



China was among the countries that voted against the resolution. Ambassador Zhang Jun, feared any hasty move in the General Assembly would be like “adding fuel to the fire”, as it would aggravate divisions, intensify the conflict, and jeopardize peace efforts.



“Dealing with the membership of the Human Rights Council in such a way will set new dangerous precedent, further intensify confrontation in the field of human rights, bringing a greater impact on the UN governance system, and produce serious consequences,” he said.