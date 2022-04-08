World China explained everything China believes that the loss of balance in European security is the main cause of the Ukrainian crisis, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 8, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Alan/Depositphotos

He spoke with the diplomatic adviser to the French president, Emmanuel Bonne. He also assessed that it is necessary to rebuild a balanced, efficient and sustainable European security system in accordance with the principle of indivisibility of security.



That is the only way to achieve long-term stability in Europe, Wang said, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.



He stated that Beijing hopes for a quick ceasefire and the establishment of peace, and that it is making efforts to that end in its own way, RIA Novosti reports.



Wang said that China at the same time believes that all parties should create the necessary environment and conditions for the improvement of peace negotiations, to be "accelerators" of the negotiation process.



It is impossible, on the one hand, to talk about a ceasefire and ending the war, and on the other hand, to continuously deliver a large amount of weapons and equipment, causing further escalation of hostilities, Wang said.



He states that it is unacceptable, on the one hand, to declare his support for dialogue and peace negotiations, and at the same time to introduce endless unilateral sanctions that encourage further aggravation of contradictions.