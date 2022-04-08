World 0

Zelensky today in Kyiv; Missile strike in the Odessa region

The Russian military operation in Ukraine has been going on for forty-four days.

Source: B92
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk today in Kyiv with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, announced the spokesman of the Ukrainian President Sergei Nikiforov.

EU spokesman said on Tuesday that European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell would also travel to Kyiv this week, Reuters recalls.

Missile strike in the Odessa region

Russian troops carried out a missile attack during the night, which damaged the infrastructure in the Odessa region, the Odessa City Council announced on the Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky's funeral will soon begin in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow

