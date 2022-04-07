World Belarus intervened; Fighting in the Black Sea; Ukraine has a new proposal United Nations General Assembly will vote today on the request of Western countries to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Source: B92 Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 14:48 Tweet Share Devojčica na sahrani svog oca koji je bio pripadnik ukrajinske vojske; Foto: Profimedia

A two-thirds majority in the UN General Assembly is needed to suspend a country. Russia is currently in the second year of its three-year mandate in the UNHRC, which consists of 47 members.



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the international governments to strengthen the sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that not doing so would be equal to "allowing" the attacks on Ukraine to continue.

Moscow: More than 6,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia so far

So far, a total of more than 6.000 sanctions have been imposed against Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today.



Submitting a report on the work of the government to the Russian Duma, Mishustin stated that the sanctions that followed this year were of unprecedented proportions and that Russia was imposed more restrictions than any other country in history, reports Sputnik. The sanctions are directed against all Russians, Prime Minister stated.

European Parliament supported the resolution calling for a full embargo on Russian energy imports

The European Parliament, with a majority of 413 votes, supported the resolution calling for a full and immediate embargo on Russian energy imports.

Villa of a Russian TV presenter in Italy vandalised

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, calls on NATO members to provide Kyiv with arms

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, calls on NATO members to provide Kyiv with arms. "My agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It's arms, arms and arms."

Russia summons Finnish envoy to protest against seizure of art from Russian museums

#URGENT | Russia summons Finnish envoy to protest against seizure of art from Russian museums https://t.co/wVAPewdbqj#SputnikUrgent pic.twitter.com/fjD9gzhI8v — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 7, 2022

Address by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to the Greek Parliament

Fighting in the Black Sea