World WHO: We are preparing for a chemical weapons attack WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, stated today that the body is preparing for possible "chemical attacks" in Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 14:38

"Given the uncertainty of the current situation, there is no assurance that the war will not get worse," Kluge said in a statement sent to journalists from Lviv in Ukraine, Reuters reports.



He said that the WHO is considering all possible scenarios and devising an answer for various situations that could affect the people of Ukraine.



"From the continuous treatment of mass victims, to chemical attacks," Kluge said, without giving more details.



Western officials have repeatedly expressed fears that Russia could use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, with the risk of the conflict moving abroad. On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Kyiv of planning a chemical attack on its own people in order to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the conflict in Ukraine. In the same speech, which was postponed due to the air attack in Lviv, Kluge said that the WHO is coordinating with the European Union on the triage of patients arriving from Ukraine and organizing their sending for treatment to Europe.



He also said that the WHO has already delivered over 185 tons of medical supplies, and added that another 125 tons are on the way. The WHO database showed that since the beginning of the conflict, 91 attacks on the Ukrainian health infrastructure have been recorded, and that 73 people were killed on that occasion.