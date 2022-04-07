World Lukashenko: "Belarus conducted its special operation in Ukraine" Belarus has conducted its special operation in Ukraine, said the President of that country, Alexander Lukashenko. Source: B92 Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 14:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/ SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

He said that Minsk is working on the release of Belarusian citizens in Ukraine, reports Sputnik International.



"Belarus has conducted a special operation to free its truckers captured and detained in Ukraine," he said.



"It happened that these scoundrels started catching our people there, especially the car drivers who arrived there at that time. They arrested a thousand and a half of our wagons, seized our cars and up to a hundred drivers, the guys who drove these cars. I warned the Ukrainians that we would be forced to carry out an operation to free these people. We conducted such a special operation and freed all our people".



He stated that all Belarusian citizens left Ukraine.



"If we have one-two-three-five people left somewhere, we should set difficult conditions, let the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei talk to this Ukrainian Ambassador that if that is not done, we will respond differently," he said.