World Ukraine can win the war? Pentagon estimated today that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, despite the fact that U.S. officials are talking about the risk of a prolonged conflict. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 21:51

"Of course they can win," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.



"The proof of that is in the outcomes we see every day... they can absolutely win," Kirby said.