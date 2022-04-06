World Putin agreed?; Croatia expels Russian diplomats? Hungary is being warned Forty-second day since the beginning of the special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 15:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia wants to focus on capturing Donbass in the coming weeks.



The U.S. Treasury Department today imposed sanctions on the most prominent dark website Hydra, based in Russia and the cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, which it claims operates primarily from Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Ministry's website said.



Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk says that evacuation from Mariupol is only possible on foot or by private vehicles, since organized humanitarian convoys cannot approach the city.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Hungary

Today, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned all bad, inappropriate and unjust words that come from Budapest on the occasion of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and asked the Hungarian government to unequivocally and clearly condemn what is happening after Russia's attack on Ukraine.



"All bad, inappropriate, unjust words coming from the capital of Hungary must be condemned. The Hungarian government must also be unequivocal in condemning what is happening in Ukraine. There are no exceptions. It is a choice between truth and lies and we stand firm by the truth", Morawiecki told a news conference in Wola Karczewska in central Poland.



The Polish Prime Minister said that he would not spare strength and resources to shake everyone's conscience. Due to the attitudes, statements and campaigns of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding the war in Ukraine and his indulgence towards Russia, the activities of the Visegrad Four have been frozen, because not only Czech and Slovak officials, but also Poland, as Hungary's closest ally, do not want to appear at summits and meetings with Orbán and Hungarian officials.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán said that he invited Putin to Hungary for peace talks and that the answer was positive, but with certain conditions, Reuters reported.

Croatia expels Russian diplomats?

After the announcement of Germany that it will expel 40 Russian diplomats, Croatia is considering that possibility, announced the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman. In a statement for Zagreb's Jutarnji list yesterday, Grlić Radman said that "all options are open, we are considering all possibilities".



"Croatia has clearly condemned the war crime committed near Bucha and supported all international efforts to find evidence that will enable a judicial epilogue for such a massacre of innocent civilians," Grlic Radman said. He added that the foreign ministers would discuss further joint steps and sanctions at the NATO meeting today and tomorrow in Brussels, as well as at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU member states next week in Luxembourg.



"Russian aggression against a sovereign state has trampled on the very foundations of today's Europe based on peace, democracy and freedom. We seek a peaceful and diplomatic solution that respects international law and the territorial integrity of a free and democratic Ukraine," he said.