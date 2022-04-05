World "Revenge awaits you"; The Russian people deserve the truth; "Sabotage" The 41st day of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 23:59 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

U.S. authorities will adopt new sanctions against Russia tomorrow, aimed at banning investments in that country, sources close to the issue said. These sanctions will be adopted in coordination with the European Union and the Group of Seven most industrialized countries in the world, which consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France and Italy.

Addressing the Russians directly: You deserve it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to the Russians today, urging them to "inform themselves from independent sources" about what he called "crimes committed by their troops in Ukraine" and said they "would not support a war if they knew the truth ".



"The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts," Johnson said in a video address on Twitter, which was partly in Russian, Reuters reports.



"The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world. The reports are so shocking, so disgusting, no wonder your government is trying to hide them from you. Your president knows that if you could "see what is happening, you would not support his war," he said.



Johnson called on Russians to use virtual private networks (VPNs) so that they could access independent information about the war and thus come to the facts. "And when you come to the truth, share it. Those who are responsible will answer. And history will remember who had a different approach," Johnson said.



He then added in Russian, "your president has been accused of committing war crimes, but I can't believe he did it with your approval," Jonshon said, as Reuters reports.

Lavrov: Lies about Bucha serve to sabotage negotiations

"Just at the moment when, in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul, the Russian side decided as a gesture of good will to de-escalate the situation on the ground, especially in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and three days after our army left the city of Bucha, a provocation was organized there, which we are talking about today", Lavrov told reporters.



According to him, "this was done in order to divert attention from the negotiation process and the fact that the Ukrainian side tried to set new conditions after Istanbul," Interfax reports.