World Zelenski finally acknowledged: We are aware that they are stronger VIDEO In tonight's video on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine is aware that the Russians are stronger. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 23:49

"We are aware that the occupiers are numerically stronger. That they have more technology," he said.



But he added that they "have no other choice".



"The fate of our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we are doing everything to win," Zelensky concluded.