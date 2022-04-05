World Xi Jinping congratulated Vučić: Ready for deeper relations with Serbia Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Aleksandar Vučić on his re-election as President of Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 15:49 Tweet Share EPA/WANG ZHAO / POOL

He pointed out in the message that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia has maintained a strong development momentum, with the two sides seeing strong political mutual trust and fruitful bilateral practical cooperation.



"Faced with great global changes that have not been seen for centuries, the two sides firmly respect each other, treat each other as equals and join hands in building a community with a common future for humanity, making a positive contribution to preserving international equality and justice," he said.



He also said that he attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Serbian relations and that he nurtures a good working relationship and friendship with President Vučić.



He added that he was ready to work with Vučić on strengthening strategic communication, strengthening political mutual trust, expanding and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields of the two countries, and directing China-Serbia ties towards new achievements.