World Genocide? Borrell sided with Russia EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell commented on the event in the Ukrainian city of Bucha today and said that he would not call it genocide. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 13:55

"I would use the word genocide for far more terrible things," Borrell said in an interview with the COPE radio station, RIA Novosti reports.



The events in the city of Bucha led to a new series of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine.



Namely, Kyiv accuses Russian forces of committing war crimes in that city by killing civilians, while Moscow categorically rejects that and claims that this is "another provocation".