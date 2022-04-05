World Ready for a total war? "The president understands" The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov showed what weapons Russia can deploy in response to NATO aggression. Source: Novosti Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 13:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE ANATOLY MALTSEV

This is how Russian experts commented on Putin's meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov held in the Kremlin on April 4. According to them, that is a signal to the North Atlantic Alliance that Russia is ready for defense on all fronts, even in the context of a special operation in Ukraine, analysts interviewed by the URA.RU portal believe.



At the meeting, Borisov, who oversees the issues of the military-industrial complex, informed Putin about the situation in this sphere, the functioning of key industries, as well as their work under sanctions, the Kremlin's press service reported.



According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this is a priority for the Russian military-industrial complex. Last year, it was completed by 98%, and in 2022, according to a number of indicators, it is ahead of schedule.



"The new state weapons program will be aimed at creating qualitatively new weapons, including non-traditional types, such as directed weapons, kinetic weapons, as well as robotic systems and systems for controlling artificial intelligence," Borisov said.



The state weapons program is being adjusted, because Russia needs to oppose NATO not only with classic weapons, but also with advanced development, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, explained to URA.RU.



He stressed that the main source of instability is the North Atlantic Alliance. "The president understands that the world is changing and that it is necessary to adapt to new types of challenges and threats."



The launch of new weapons will ensure national security in the next few decades.



"Russia's self-sufficiency in promising and advanced types of weapons is a confirmation of the status of the state and the security of the country and the people," the expert believes.



Former special forces officer, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, says that it is a warning to the enemies. "A special operation is underway, an economic and information war has been declared. We are ready to defend all types of weapons on all fronts," he said.



"This meeting with the president shows that Russia has the technical and intellectual potential to create advanced weapons systems, and the state program enables that to be realized," says military observer Dmitry Litovkin.



"The Russian Federation must have modern weapons that can compete with foreign ones. The state weapons program shows our opponents [NATO] that we will have more efficient weapons," the expert emphasized, as reported by Vecernje Novosti.