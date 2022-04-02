World The "key" to the end of the war has been revealed: "Here's how the war should end" Adviser to the Ukrainian President Mikhail Podolyak commented on the current situation in Ukraine. Source: B92 Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 23:34 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

"We are at war with the Russian Federation one on one. Our hopes that someone will stand by us turned out to be illusions," he pointed out.



He also revealed the "key" to the negotiations.



"Therefore, the key to our negotiations was to find a formula for Ukraine's security for many years. A legal formula that would allow us to get other countries that will give us security guarantees. Therefore, the key to how this war should end is signing security guarantees for Ukraine", concluded Podolyak, addressing through the Telegram channel.