World Negotiations continued; "China deeply regrets"; Possible Putin-Zelensky meeting? The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine lasts 37 days. Friday, April 1, 2022 | 17:23

"China deeply regrets that the situation in Ukraine has reached its current level," Xi Jinping said.



Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continued today via video link, both sides confirmed.



The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, published a picture showing the negotiators, according to the Associated Press. The cabinet of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that the negotiations continued, with the participation of working subgroups.



A previous round of talks was held in Istanbul on Tuesday, when the Ukrainian delegation presented a possible framework for a peace agreement, based on legally binding security guarantees that would allow other countries to intervene if Ukraine is attacked.

Zelensky talked with Macron about negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today that he talked by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the course and prospects of the negotiation process and the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.



He stated on Twitter that the need to implement the Paris initiative to help civilians evacuate from besieged Mariupol in southern Ukraine was also discussed. "France's initiative on humanitarian corridors from Mariupol must be implemented," Zelensky wrote.



He added that he also spoke to Macron about opposing "Russian aggression".

Gostomel; Antonov airport destroyed

Possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin in Istanbul?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place in Istanbul.



"There may be a summit of leaders in Istanbul. We, like Turkey, will be very happy," Erdogan said.



"Yesterday we had a meeting with Mr. Zelensky. Today we will have a meeting with Mr. Putin. We told them that we can host leaders at the highest level," he said.



Erdogan added that "Zelensky has a positive outlook. Putin has previously had a positive approach to this."



"I hope that the meeting we will have today will determine when it can be. If we can hold such a summit of leaders in our Istanbul and, as a result, I hope we will make a decision to turn this negative trend into a positive one with two leaders, we will, like Turkey, of course, be very happy. "