World "NATO is playing with fire" By delivering weapons to Ukraine, NATO countries are playing with fire, said Nikolay Kobrinets, director of Russian MFA Department for Pan-European Cooperation.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Nikolay Kobrinets stated that 40.000 NATO soldiers are currently on high alert and that they are strengthening the eastern wing of the Alliance.



"Military deliveries from NATO countries to Ukraine are even more worrying. They are playing with fire," Kobrinets said. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly pointed out that weapons sent to Ukraine could end up in the hands of nationalists and terrorists.