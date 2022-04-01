World Russia: We reject the proposal Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, rejected part of Ukraine's offer from the last round of peace talks in Istanbul. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 1, 2022 | 09:24 Tweet Share Vasilije Nebenzja/EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

According to the BBC report, Polyansky said that part of Ukraine's offer to give up NATO ambitions and become a neutral country in exchange for security guarantees and freezing the status of Crimea for the next 15 years is being rejected.



Polyansky told the BBC reporter that it is too early to specify the details of the peace agreement, but he states that the return of Ukraine's control over Crimea and the Donbas region "is not on the table".



"Crimea is part of the Russian Federation, I think that issue is closed, so we have nothing to consult about," he said.



The annexation of Crimea to Russia is not internationally recognized. Polyansky was less determined when it came to whether Russia would accept Ukraine's entry into the European Union, adding that there are different ideas about that in Moscow.



Vasily Nebenzya's deputy said that Russia's military operation was going according to plan and the White House's claims that President Vladimir Putin's associates are misinforming him are ridiculous.