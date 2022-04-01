World "The EU is not the center of the universe. It will understand." Russia won't ask the EU to lift sanctions imposed on Russia, because it has enough supplies and alternatives, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 1, 2022 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

"The European Union is not the center of the universe," said Nikolay Kobrinets, Director of the Department for European Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Reuters reported.



Russia has said it will respond to EU sanctions, saying 27 European bloc countries may realize that it is not in their interest to get into a confrontation with Moscow, RIA reported, citing a senior Foreign Ministry official.



"The actions of the European Union will not go unanswered. Irresponsible sanctions from Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," Kobrinets said.