World Air strike in Russia; Oil depot burning; Tanks destroyed, drone downed The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine lasts 37 days.

The corridor from Mariupol to Zaporozhye is being reopened, which should be monitored by the representatives of the International Red Cross and the UNHCR.



Russian Ministry of Defense claims that two Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in an attempt to evacuate the officers of the Azov unit from Mariupol.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has published a video of a fire at an oil depot in Belgorod

Ukrainian army: Seven attacks repulsed, tanks destroyed, drone shot down

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army destroyed three tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems and shot down the Orlan-10 drone (aerial vehicle - UAV).

Air strike by Ukrainian helicopters

Governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the fire in the oil depot was caused by air strikes by two Ukrainian military helicopters.



"The fire in the oil depot was the result of an air strike by two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude. There are no victims," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the officials, two workers of the oil depot sustained injuries, and their life is endangered.



"The fire engulfed an oil depot in the city of Belgorod. All emergency services were sent to the scene. Measures are being taken to suppress the fire," Gladkov said.