World Mariupol to be annexed to Donetsk Head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, ordered the formation of the Mariupol administration. Source: B92 Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 15:05

This is stated in the decree published on the website of the leader of the Republic.



"I consider creating a local administration of the Donetsk People's Republic - the administration of the city of Mariupol," the document reads.



The decree is dated March 31.



Pushilin previously spoke about the situation in Mariupol.



According to him, from yesterday, scattered groups of nationalists can move around certain areas of Mariupol. He said the cleaning of the terrain was ongoing. Pushilin added that the main concentration of nationalist battalions is in the Azovstal iron and steel factory. The head of the DPR said that "they are already working on their elimination in a very, very short period of time".



"There is no time, people need help, people need support in all areas...", he said.