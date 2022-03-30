World "Russians won't hold this territory for months, everything will end in early May" The turning point in the war with the Russian Federation will occur in late April and early May, says the adviser to the chief of staff, Alexei Arestovych. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 07:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE

"The turning point in the war with the Russian Federation will occur in late April and early May", says the adviser to the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, Alexei Arestovych.



Arestovych said a humanitarian catastrophe, such as what is happening in Mariupol or Izyum, will not last long.



"It will not continue for months. The Russians will not hold this territory for months. I think that everything should be gradually completed at the end of April and the beginning of May," Arestovych said.



Arestovich also says that Mariupol has the potential to lead the defense for several more months.



"Mariupol has a task to survive. And the regiment commander Azov said that Mariupol actually holds significant enemy forces that have not been transferred to other sectors of the front. It will protect civilians of Mariupol, in the first place, because the evacuation lasts every day", Arestovych said.



He said that the attempt to "finish" Mariupol will be one of the main tasks of Russia.



"It will be very difficult and it is not clear how it will end. The chances of success are 50-50," Arestovych said.