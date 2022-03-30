World 0

"Russians won't hold this territory for months, everything will end in early May"

The turning point in the war with the Russian Federation will occur in late April and early May, says the adviser to the chief of staff, Alexei Arestovych.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE
EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE

"The turning point in the war with the Russian Federation will occur in late April and early May", says the adviser to the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, Alexei Arestovych.

Arestovych said a humanitarian catastrophe, such as what is happening in Mariupol or Izyum, will not last long.

"It will not continue for months. The Russians will not hold this territory for months. I think that everything should be gradually completed at the end of April and the beginning of May," Arestovych said.

Arestovich also says that Mariupol has the potential to lead the defense for several more months.

"Mariupol has a task to survive. And the regiment commander Azov said that Mariupol actually holds significant enemy forces that have not been transferred to other sectors of the front. It will protect civilians of Mariupol, in the first place, because the evacuation lasts every day", Arestovych said.

He said that the attempt to "finish" Mariupol will be one of the main tasks of Russia.

"It will be very difficult and it is not clear how it will end. The chances of success are 50-50," Arestovych said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

New statement of the World Health Organization

The number of new coronavirus cases in the world is 14 percent lower than in the previous week, while the number of deaths increased by 43 percent.

World Wednesday, March 30, 2022 09:32 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Media: Russia has given up

Russia has given up on demanding the "denazification" of Ukraine and is ready to allow it to join the European Union if it gives up NATO membership.

World Tuesday, March 29, 2022 11:55 Comments: 1
Pregovarački sto/FOTO Tanjug/Turkish Presidency via AP

Incident at the negotiations: "It's not vodka" VIDEO

Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are underway in Istanbul in a new attempt to calm tensions in Ukraine that has been going on for a month.

World Tuesday, March 29, 2022 11:54 Comments: 0
Ruski i ukrajinski pregovarački timovi/FOTO Tanjug/Turkish Presidency via AP

"There's little hope"

Air danger sirens sounded across Ukraine early this morning, while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are preparing for direct talks in Turkey.

World Tuesday, March 29, 2022 09:05 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty
page 1 of 47 go to page