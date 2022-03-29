World "We will actually use nuclear weapons" Russia will resort to nuclear weapons only if its "existence" is threatened, and not because of the outcome of the conflict with Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has a security concept that clearly states that only when there is a threat to the existence of the state, nuclear weapons can be used.



"We will actually use nuclear weapons to remove the threat to the existence of our country," Peskov told US television PBS yesterday, Reuters reports.



He also emphasized that it is understood that any outcome of the operation in Ukraine "is not a reason for the use of nuclear weapons".



Peskov also said that the recent remark of the U.S. President Joseph Biden about the Russian President Vladimir Putin is quite alarming.



"His statement that Putin should or should not remain in power in Russia is, of course, unacceptable. It is not up to the President of the United States to decide who will be and who will not be President of Russia, it is up to the Russian people to decide," Peskov said for the American television PBS, reports TASS.



A Kremlin official also stated that Western countries have actually declared a total economic war on Russia, and that his country must adapt to the new conditions, which, as he said, are "quite hostile".



Peskov also stated that NATO took steps that affect Russia's security interests even before Moscow launched a "special military operation in Ukraine."



"You have to understand Russia. What was the reason for starting the operation in Ukraine? We have been telling the West for several decades that we are afraid that NATO will move to the east, that we are afraid that NATO will approach our borders with its military infrastructure, take care of that, do not push us into a corner," Peskov said, noting that Russia has no plans to attack any NATO country, according to TASS.